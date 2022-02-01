Every driver has been or will be there at one point or another, stopped at a red light behind vehicle while it seems the light will never change to green. As frustrating as it is, the explanation for the delay may be much simpler than most people expect. It is most likely not a broken stoplight or fate trying to keep you from getting to work on time, in all probability the problem is a car not following the rules of the road.
Every stoplight at every intersection in the road network maintained by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has the stopping point for each lane of traffic marked with a big white line. This line, also known as a “stop bar”, measures 24” and is more than just decoration. It is there for a reason.
“It is crucial that drivers stop their vehicles at the stop bar pavement markings and remain at the stop bar in order for their vehicles to be detected and hold a call into the controller to serve their vehicle,” said Keirsten Jaggers, KYTC Public Information Officer.
That’s right, that simple white line is painted on the roadway to tell motorists where they need to stop. It isn’t just a safety marking or even a traffic control marking, it actual serves a much more important purpose. If a driver fails to stop at the right place, either stopping short or pulling up too far, they may end up stuck at the light for quite some time. Although common belief is that stoplights use lasers or some other sensors to detect vehicle, the truth is that at most intersections sensors are buried in the asphalt itself, and the stop bar is there to tell you where it is located.
“All KYTC owned traffic signals in Webster County, and most signals in Hopkins County, utilize vehicle detection loops, also known as inductive loops,” said Jaggers.
When roads are paved, slots are left in the asphalt so that wires can be laid down in a looping patter to create an induction coil. That coil is a form of electromagnet, which creates a circuit with the traffic control box, usually located at one corner of the intersection. When a vehicle stops above the loop, the electromagnet senses the ferrous metal used in construction of the vehicle.
“This loop amplifier then sends a signal to the traffic signal controller to place a “call” for that vehicle phase,” Jaggers said.
Once the signal is sent, the system will remain in the call phase as long as vehicles continue to pass over the loop within a predefined amount of time—typically every three seconds. When all vehicles have passed over the loop, the call is dropped and that lane returns to red.
“If a person in the queue is not paying attention or looking at their phone and doesn’t take off when their phase turns green, so that they don’t drive over the loop within three seconds of the vehicle in front of them leaving the loop, the call will drop and that phase will be stopped,” she said.
This results in shorter green light periods, resulting in less efficient traffic flows and delays.
“If a driver gets restless and inches their vehicle far enough past the stop bar, the call will be dropped and a green phase will not be served until another vehicles queues behind them over the loop to bring the call back in,” said Jaggers. “Inching your vehicle forward will not help to trigger the green indication any faster!”
The same can be said for motorists who stop too far beyond the line or not close enough to the line. If they aren’t stopped in the spot where the inductive loop can detect their vehicle, marked by the white line, then the system is not going to send a call signal to trigger a green light.
