Whether they’re in the midst of a crisis or not, Hibbs ElectoMechanical believes all of their services are about people helping people, said owner Ryan Senter.
“As a business owner, I know there is a greater calling. Yes, we’ve got to make a living, we’ve got to pay our bills, we’ve got to do those things,” he said. “But, it’s about building people up, we want to be that example. We want our teams to be that example and exemplify that example through their families, and hopefully, that will continue to spread.”
Hibbs has served in the community since 1947.
Initially, they served the coal industry, and have since adapted their business model to serve the broader power generating community. They help serve local municipalities and in several capacities federally through sales and repair services.
“Besides the fact that we work for the power generating industry, so people’s power is on, and in those municipalities, their sewer, and their water, works. Because of that, people can manufacture food products and those types of things that they’re used to daily,” Senter said. “I think what magnifies why it matters what we’re doing right now, is the fact that there is a semblance of normalcy and some semblance of hope that it’s going to be alright. What we do every day is important, and it’s intentional.”
Hibbs’ marketing director Olivia Senter said they do a lot of work for city utilities.
“Even though a lot of people are home and several businesses are closed, city utilities are still very much up and running,” she said. “We want to keep those cities and those municipalities and those utilities going for everybody. Those things don’t ever stop, and we want to be a good community partner and keep those things running.”
Ryan Senter is the owner of both Hibbs and Center Street Service Wheel and Tire.
His daily routines haven’t changed much in the past few weeks when it comes to doing business. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Senter said his companies already utilized Personal Protective Equipment for their employees.
What has changed is distance and visitor policies.
“It’s changed in regards to the social distancing, and how close people are working in proximity of each other,” he said. “Controlling visitors in and out, scanning temperatures, doing video conferencing for people that can work from home. Changing some of those things for the tire store, we’ve expanded the seating areas, our showroom, restricted the number of people that come in. It’s just being smart and using common sense, but still getting the job done.”
Olivia said their companies do a lot to keep facilities organized and clean, which fosters safety.
“Safety is our number one priority, and a clean and safe facility is a huge part of that, along with our teammates watching out for each other and watching out for what enters our facilities,” she said. “The PPE they normally wear, so that hasn’t changed too much.
“We’ve tried to cut down on any foot traffic. We’ve put boxes outside for mail and resumes, and we hosted an online Job fair through Zoom (a video conferencing platform) instead of in person,” she said. “We try to be innovative on how we’re meeting and communicating, which we were hoping to do eventually; this just expedited that process.”
Hibbs hosted a job fair through Zoom on Friday and is set to host another one next Wednesday.
“Our human resources manager will be hosting that job fair and giving information about Hibbs and what we do here, what positions we have available and she’ll talk about our culture and guidelines,” Olivia said. “Our culture is team-member focused. Our mission statement is to provide the highest quality product in the shortest amount of time, at the most competitive price and to do it safely. Everything we do has to do with that statement.”
One thing Hibbs and Center Street Tire has done during this crisis was to donate and fabricate needed medical equipment for the local hospitals.
“We have lots of PPE. We felt that we had some permanent respirators that our people are shift tested for, so some of those disposable ones, we donated to the local hospitals as well as a couple of nursing homes,” Ryan said. “We also built some plexiglass barriers and boxes for Baptist Health to use when they have to intubate people.”
Ryan said he is happy that his team can contribute.
“We felt like it was the right thing to do,” he said.
For more information about Hibbs’ online job fair, check out their Facebook Page.
