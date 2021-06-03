Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Shawntae Romero, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with failure to dim headlights, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates and no operator’s moped license.
Jon Ronemous, 32, of Slaughters, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court and served a warrant for probation violation.
Jill Lowry, 42, of Crofton, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, prescription containing substance not in proper container and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Walter Williams, 40, of Buffalo, New York, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.