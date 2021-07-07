Although summer is here, mask mandates are lifted and events are taking place, people are still at risk of catching or passing on COVID-19.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said when planning the 4th Fest events, the city worked hard to include safety precautions, but with that many people together, there is still a risk of transmission.
“We are going to be watching for the next week to see how that plays out for us,” she said.
Beach said she has been hearing people talk about everything being back to normal, but it is not.
“I wish they were, but we are still having a lot of COVID cases,” she said. “The only way to really get this over with is to develop herd immunity.”
She said the key to getting herd immunity is getting everybody vaccinated, and right now, the younger generations are resistant to getting the vaccine.
“We are doing a lot of vaccines daily at the health department, but when you look at the grand scheme of things, in a county of 40,000 to increase the percentages, there have to be a lot more people taking the vaccine,” said Beach.
The Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past eight days, bringing the number of active cases to 105. There have been 149 COVID-19 related deaths and 4,357 people who have recovered.
The Health Department is seeing mainly those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s testing positive for COVID, with some in their 40s becoming pretty sick, she said. Even those who do not have comorbidities are getting sick.
She said the Health Department is offering all three vaccinations Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at the clinic every day.
“We really encourage people to come on in and get vaccinated,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said those who are fully vaccinated do not generally require hospitalizations if they become infected with a new variant.
“We are seeing more positive test results than we had been, but no hospitalizations because of the success of the vaccine,” she said.
Quinn said there were three patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with none in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 2% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The hospital is anticipating a spike in positive tests following the holiday. She said the hospital hopes that those who are not vaccinated continue to follow the proper precautions because those are the ones who end up in the hospital with complications.
This week the health department is focusing on keeping staff at the clinic so they won’t be taking the van to many places. Beach said on the list this week to visit is the jail and reach more people in the southern part of Hopkins County around Nortonville and White Plains.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 extension 229 or visit www.hopkins cohealthdept.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.