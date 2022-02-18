According to the Madisonville — Hopkins County Tourism Board, which met last night, the performers for the three-day 4th Fest music festival which takes place in July have been secured.
Main stage and auxiliary stage artists will be signing contracts and making their way to Madisonville this summer for the county’s biggest draw, bringing people in from all over the tri-state.
There will be a wide variety this year with artists ranging the gamut as far as talent, genre and style.
Madisonville’s Fourth Fest is the premier summer celebration in Hopkins County each year. There are numerous activities for the kids, food vendors, live bands, a beer garden, and of course a fireworks display that is not to be missed.
More information on the event and artists will be announced sometime in the next two weeks.
