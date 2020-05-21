Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Laura L. Felker, 41, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first degree possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance and non-payment of fines.
• Ryan K.Moore, 31, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle under the influence, careless driving, possession of open container in a vehicle and failed/improper signal.
• Brandy L. Tichenor, 36, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Mary E. Kittinger, 43, of Madisonville was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.