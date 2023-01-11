Award 1

Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, left, and School Board Chairman Shannon Embry, right, recognize school bus driver Dee Yates and school bus monitor Brittany Holmes for helping to get lost packages to their owners during the holidays. While driving along the bus route one day last month, Yates and Holmes came across several packages in the middle of the road. They gathered the packages and contacted the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office to make sure the packages went to the correct homes. Yates and Holmes both received the “Remember Your Why” Award at Monday nights school board meeting.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

