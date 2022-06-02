The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) will be hosting its annual Book BINGO event, June 4, 2022, in their parking lot, pending the weather.
Ashley Buchanan, Adult Programming & Marketing Coordinator, said, “BINGO is a social game. Players can chat with each other while numbers are being called and even for the most introverted seniors, striking up a conversation is made easy by having a common interest and common goal — winning BINGO.”
When you win, your prize will be to a book of choice off of the many tables throughout the parking lot. This is a great game to play with family and friends, even younger children enjoy this event each year. As an added bonus, the HCMPL will also be providing an opportunity for some sweet treats.
Dibby’s Ice Cream Truck will be on-site with refreshing treats for all to enjoy as well. For more information and updates, be sure to check the HCMPL Facebook page.
