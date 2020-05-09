The unofficial start of summer is two weekends away. Yet this weekend seems more like the end of winter.
“My mother and my grandfather said, never plant anything until Mother’s Day,” Mark Metcalfe said Friday. “This is one year when they are correct.”
Metcalfe and his staff at Metcalfe Landscaping and Garden Center spent Friday covering as many plants as they could, while moving the rest to their greenhouse. It was because of a freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service.
“This is definitely an outlier,” meteorologist Chris Noles said Friday from Paducah.
The warning covered a nine-hour span, from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. today. Noles checked the records for western Kentucky, and confirmed that a freeze more than halfway through spring is unusual.
“The first week of May is the latest time frame for a freeze, and it’s pretty rare,” Noles said. “About five times across the region in the last 100 years.”
The warning stretched across most of Kentucky and middle Tennessee, even extending to the northeast Georgia mountains.
The Hopkins County Conservation District plans to give away trees today, but they stayed safe from the cold Friday night.
“These are seedlings,” Ballard Convention Center executive director Dana Brown said. “They’re bagged, and they’re inside the convention center.”
People can drive by to claim one from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. No walk-ups will be allowed, due to COVID-19 health concerns. Eight types of trees will be available.
Metcalfe is concerned that the freeze might affect Hopkins County farmers. If they planted corn or soybeans early, their growth could be stunted.
“There a slight chance of burning of leaves,” Metcalfe said. “They might get nipped.”
But Metcalfe believes household plants will survive if you covered them Friday.
“We still have a ground temperature that is up,” Metcalfe said.
“I think this is going to be it,” Noles said. He explained the Sunday morning lows will be “just a little bit too high.”
Strong rain preceded the big chill. The Kentucky Climate Center reported 0.7 inches of rain fell at the Madisonville airport between midnight and mid-afternoon Friday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s today under sunny skies and near the 70 degree mark by Sunday.
