Earlington resident Kimberly Paige says she has been living with an infestation of bats in her apartment for nearly six weeks despite repeated requests for assistance from management to address the problem.
Paige said she and other tenants at Quail Run Apartments have been living in fear for weeks with little or no effort for relief.
Apartment manager Betty Rose said the problem is being handled. However, Paige remains skeptical and has one simple question -- why has it taken so long to get some help?
Paige, who said she suffers from COPD and other ailments that can easily be exacerbated by stress, first found a bat in her apartment in late May and reached out to her maintenance man and Rose for assistance at that time.
"She (Rose) couldn't take care of it till Tuesday," because of the long holiday weekend, Paige said she was told at the time.
Uncomfortable living with bats for the weekend, Paige called people she knew that could help her immediate need. Despite those calls, bats have lived in and out of her apartment for the following six weeks. Paige said her dog has been bitten by a bat while in the apartment and bat feces has been found multiple times in her dwelling.
Rose wants her tenants to know that the infestation is being dealt with. She said she looked at different contractors to help with the problem and has hired Nick's Home Repair out of Madisonville.
Tuesday was the first time someone has been onsite and helped with the problem, said Paige.
Because of an Earlington city ordinance, Nick's Home Repair is having to make sure each bat is rescued, not exterminated, as bats are a protected species, according to Rose.
"The bats are protected, and we have policies in how to handle them," Rose said.
Paige said she has been in contact with Franklin Assets Management, the group that owns the apartment complex. She said the company told her Tuesday morning that the infestation has been an ongoing problem.
Because of her various health concerns, Paige is hopeful Tuesday's efforts take care of the situation once and for all.
Attempts to contact Franklin Assets Management were unsuccessful.
