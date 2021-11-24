The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Alexis C. Vannoy, was arrested, November 21, for failure to appear in court, and identity theft of another without consent.
Elizabeth Mia Slinker, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 22, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
April M. Sullivan, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 21, for illegal possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, unspecified drug possession in the third degree, illegal possession of legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Obannon, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 22, for failure to appear in court.
Timothy B. Quiggins, was arrested November 22, for failure to appear in court.
Gregory K. Atkins, of Madisonville, was arrested, November 22, for fraud use of a credit card for the total of $5,435.63. Atkins admitted to all of these transactions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.