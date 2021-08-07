Reporter
The meeting room at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center was packed Friday night as the Hopkins County School Board announced a mask mandate for faculty, staff and students will be imposed when in-person learning resumes Wednesday.
Board member Dr. J.W. Durst made the motion for the mandate that will require masks in all Hopkins County Schools indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status with the exception of athletics, which would follow a different guideline.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of the mandate, with Steve Faulk voting against the mption. Board member Shannon Embry was absent from the meeting.
These changes were met with both support and opposition from parents and students who spoke at the public comment portion prior to the vote.
Carroll Coffman said kids had spent the summer slowly getting back to normal and said it should be up to the parents to mask their children.
“Who wants to wear a mask seven or eight hours a day?” he said to the board.
Joshua Hammack agreed with Coffman and requested masking in schools be a request instead of a mandate.
Jeni Garrett talked about the struggles her daughter had learning online and how she did not want her child to have to wear a mask to be back in person.
“She doesn’t need to have a mask on her face,” she said. “It is a petri dish. The nastiest part of your body is your mouth … and she is breathing all that in all day long. I am her mother and nobody else is. It is my choice what happens with her.”
Kaylee Evans, a junior at Hopkins County Central High School, spoke to the board.
“I’m going to be a junior,” she said. “My last normal year of school was eighth-grade. Freshman year was great until we got sent home. It was a nightmare.”
Evans spoke of the difficulty of taking online AP classes in her freshman and sophomore year.
“It is so hard to take a college level course online,” she said. “Nobody can learn through a computer screen. It is nearly impossible.”
Evans said she is also playing volleyball.
“Sports are going full steam ahead,” she said. “Everybody is practicing together, we are going to games, and if we can go play sports, we can go to school. The Olympics just happened. If you can go to different countries to play games, we can go to school.”
Evans said masks are not comfortable.
“You cannot learn when you are distracted,” she said. “We are ready to go to school now.”
Echo Fox, a parent of Hanson students, also addressed the board.
“At what point do we become a society that understands that we will be living in a world with COVID?” said Fox, claiming that the delta variant — while more transmissible — is less deadly. “Surrounding counties are allowing parent choice in the schools … until this pandemic, a parent had a voice and made a decision on their children’s education and their health. We need to go back to that approach. We teach our children that their body is their own. Has the logic of ‘my body, my choice’ been completely eradicated? Or is it a line that is only appropriate when it fits another political agenda?”
Other parents spoke in support of the mask mandate.
Mark Foster, who has two children in Hanson school, said that remote learning is not the best way to go.
“But we need our kids to be safe and we need them to be in school five days a week,” he said. “We need to bite the bullet and wear masks. Even if one kid tests positive, that whole class is having to go home. The people you hear complaining about it are not kids.”
Amie Martinez, a parent of an eighth-grader, said she has been in constant support of a mask mandate and said part of it was being the child of healthcare professionals.
She said she knows numerous healthcare workers who work with COVID patients daily.
“I have friends in healthcare that say this new variant is much worse than the last go around,” she said.
She said she will keep her child safe but she also wants her child to experience being a middle school student as well.
As an attorney, she said she wears a mask in court while talking to clients and to the judge, and even while singing at church.
“It is the safest thing to do,” she said.
Dr. James Price also spoke about the delta variant of COVID-19.
“What we are dealing with now is not the COVID we started with,” he said. “The delta variant is much more contagious and it is also more lethal.”
He said the initial COVID virus has an R-value, which is used to measure how many people one infected person could spread disease to, would spread to at least two people from one infected person. He said the delta variant has an R-value of nine, which means one person infected with the Delta variant could spread it to nine people. He said for scale Measles was at an R-value of eight.
He said he understood that the students needed to be in school, but they also need to be safe.
“One way to solve this is with masks,” he said. “I understand that some people may not want their children to wear one, and if they get infected, what about the nine people they are giving it to? Those people should have a say as well.”
Faulk said it should be left up to the parents to keep their children home when they were sick.
“If your kids are sick, then don’t send them to school,” he said. “Keep them home. We will work with them on that. We have stolen the last year and a half from these students.”
Fox said it is the job of the board to keep the children safe at school.
“In my opinion, we need to have the masks,” he said.
Durst said the challenge was taking all of the information and making an objective decision.
“At the end of the day, my decision is based on keeping kids safe, and what I know based on experience,” he said. “What we know in the healthcare world is that the mask is a barrier. It is not a perfect answer. There is no perfect answer.”
Durst said he fears another school shut down if a mandate is not put in place.
Board Chairman John Osborne said it would be difficult to have no masks and have in-person learning.
“I don’t like masks,” he said. “But the desire for children to be in school outweighs my desire for kids to now wear the mask. You can’t have no masks and school.”
Following the vote, many people in the audience walked out of the meeting.
Both the Center for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department of Health have recommended that all schools with high rates of infection in the commonwealth require masking when classes resume.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools announced earlier this week they will open with a mask mandate for students and staff while inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Numerous other school districts in the region have also mandated masks, including Daviess, Christian and Webster counties.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.