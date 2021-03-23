Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Micah Love, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Steven Smith, 40, of South Carrollton, was charged Friday with fraudulent use of a credit card.
Bryant Wroten, 18, of Hendrson, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in marijuana and third-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Strader, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Jordan Jackson, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Brian McClain, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Brenda Sharp, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Caleb Garrity, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree rape.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.