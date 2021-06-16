Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
Gary Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Michael Hemmings, 51, of Boonville, Indiana, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Danielle Reich, 28, of Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Dana Carty, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Lester Terry, 64, of Paducah, was served a warrant Thursday for probation violation.
Melissa Barber, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and prescription containing substance not in a proper container.
Joseph Massey, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft of services.
Austin Pendley, 24, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
Christin Freeman, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and second-degree disorderly conduct.
