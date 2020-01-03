Casual days at the office are a celebratory experience, but for one company, it's also a way to give back to the community.
In 2019, the Hopkins County branches of First United Bank raised more than $7,000 through its weekly jean day. Each Friday, employees pay $5 to be comfortable in their jeans.
"Our employees like the concept of wearing jeans; who doesn't?" said the bank President Jason Hawkins.
The bank's employees vote for organizations where they donate their jean-day funds. Employees throughout the county were given a list of several organizations to donate. Out of that list, the top four were chosen as recipients. Four organizations are selected so each branch's employees have an opportunity to give a
portion of their donation.
This year, the bank is donating $1,750 to each of the following organizations -- Hopkins County Humane Society, Hopkins County Family Resource Centers, Breaking Bread and Shop with a Cop.
On Thursday, First United Bank in Earlington donated their check to the Humane Society.
"It's definitely beneficial to us. Having a community give back to the sheltered animals is absolutely amazing," said the society's Executive Director Dustin Miller. "This money will be used directly for the animals. We're hoping to do some sponsorships with this and to help with some medical needs as well."
Jayne Hundley, the bank's senior vice president of marketing and public relations, said jean day matters to their company because they are a community bank.
"The better people in the community are doing in the community and the more support we can give, the better off everybody is," she said. "You know, all boats rise."
Throughout Friday, Jan. 3, the bank will present donations to the other organizations, beginning with the Family Resource Centers at 10 a.m. at their main banking center.
