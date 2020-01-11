A man freed by Gov. Matt Bevin after serving three years of a 15-year sentence for sodomy and other crimes may be heading back to prison.
Dayton Jones, 25, who pleaded guilty to sodomizing a passed-out drunk 15-year-old with a sex toy, was indicted Friday in Oldham County for promoting contraband while in prison.
Oldham Commonwealth's Attorney Courtney Baxter said, according to the indictment, Jones was caught with suboxone, a painkiller used to treat addiction, on Sept. 14 at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex.
She said lab results confirming the drug did not come back until Dec. 30.
Jones was charged with promoting contraband, a felony, and being a persistent felony offender. If convicted of both, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
She said inmates are routinely charged if they are caught with illegal substances and that they usually do additional time in prison if convicted.
"I am not treating this differently than any other case," she said.
Contacted Friday morning, Tony Jones, Dayton Jones' grandfather, said he had not heard about the indictment.
"We don't know a thing about it," he said.
Jones pleaded guilty in 2016 to sodomy of a victim who was physically helpless or unable to consent, wanton endangermen, and distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He was serving his sentence at Roederer Assessment Center when Bevin issued an order last month commuting his sentence to time served.
Bevin didn't cite a reason for the order, but told a Courier Journal reporter he had reviewed the evidence and that Jones was implicated only by co-defendants who were seeking leniency.
Three other defendants pleaded guilty in connection with the Oct. 12, 2014 assault of the boy, who suffered a perforated bowel and had to undergo lifesaving surgery the next day.
The assault was captured on video and shared on social media, although Jones wasn't in the video.
Jones would not have been eligible for parole until April 2023, and his sentence would not have expired until 2029.
Jones declined to talk to a reporter last week, but his grandparents said in interviews he was overcharged in the case and that Bevin's order was justified.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the FBI to investigate the 650 pardons and commutations issued by Bevin since he lost his bid for a second term as governor in November.
The one-term governor has come under fire for pardoning violent criminals, including a man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl.
He also has been criticized for pardoning a man serving 19 years for reckless homicide after the offender's brother and sister-in-law hosted a fundraiser that raised $21,500 to pay off debts from the governor's 2015 campaign.
Bevin has denied the contributions prompted him to grant clemency.
