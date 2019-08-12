The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent homicide-suicide at 225 Lyle Road Saturday afternoon.
At 6:36 p.m., a caller stated that Jennifer Bennett, 42, of Lyle Road in Campbellsville, was lying on the ground next to a white vehicle.
Upon arrival, the officers who located Bennett found she was deceased with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner’s Office.
Bennett’s mother, Libby Keltner Beard, created a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for her daughter’s funeral.
“Jennifer Bennett was shot and killed Aug. 3, leaving two sons age 23 and one still at home, age 15,” reads the webpage, titled “Jennifer Bennett burial fund.”
“Half of the funeral cost had to be paid down before funeral arrangements could be made. Churches and friends came to the rescue and paid it,” Beard wrote, before explaining Bennett had no life insurance when she passed so the family lacks the money to cover the rest of her funeral cost.
At press time, the campaign has raised $560 of the $2,950 goal, with 10 people contributing in a day’s time.
As of posting the story online, the campaign has raised $800.
Those interested in supporting the family can find the fund online by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/jennifer-bennett-burial-fund.
Funeral service for Bennett will be held Aug. 8, 2019, and starts at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Adair County.
Also found at the scene was Anthony Underwood, 43, of Tabor Road in Hodgenville, Kentucky, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Underwood was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, where he was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, leaving behind a son.
Campbellsville-Taylor County EMS, the Taylor County Coroner’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam and Kentucky State Police assisted at the scene.
