The lineman school at the Western Kentucky Training Center in Lisman entered its fourth week Monday, and students spent the day working outside. Tyson Bush (in safety green) and Sam Chester were practicing several tasks on the poles under an overcast sky at the former Dotiki installation.
This is the first class in the program at the center, and it has 16 enrollees. Instructor Alan Martin said an extra teacher will be added soon, which will allow for more entrants. The summer classes will be made up of 20 students, and the fall session will include 30.
A ribbon cutting for the facility, which is also expected to host classes for commercial driver’s licensing and diesel mechanics, is scheduled for Monday.
The KCTCS system has relocated the lineman classes from MCC and is in the process of moving the CDL courses as well. There is also a plan to move the diesel mechanics program from Henderson Community College.
MCC official have stated that not only will the move allow them to expand offerings at both MCC and HCC, the larger campus will also allow students to enter and complete the course faster than they could have done so at their previous locations.
