Rusty Akers hopes to continue a tradition started by Dawson’s Hank Mills.
For the previous nine years, Mills led a group of hikers along the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Nature Trail.
Akers, who is the pastor at Landmark Church in Dawson Springs, said Mills was unable to lead the trail hike — scheduled for an 8 a.m. Saturday start — but he wanted to keep the momentum going as well as promote outdoor activity while also bringing awareness to all the outdoor activities around Dawson.
“The more foot traffic we have on our trails, the healthier the trail stays,” said Akers. “I feel like Pennyrile has so much to offer.”
He said the hike is open to anyone who likes the outdoors and wants to hike. Participants will need to be at Tradewater Canoe and Kayak Rentals, located at 114 Lakeview Drive before 8 a.m. to catch a shuttle to the trailhead, he said.
“We will hike back to town from there,” said Akers.
The trail is 14 miles long and is a lot of fun for people who enjoy the outdoors and pushing themselves, said Akers. The hike is not timed, and he thinks it will take everyone around six to seven hours to complete.
“We will be taking breaks and doing it as a group,” said Akers.
Some must-needed items for the trail are hiking boots as the trail has no mercy for anyone in tennis shoes, said Akers. Participants will also need to bring snacks and drinks to stay hydrated like water, Gatorade or green tea.
“Your body will be burning a lot of calories,” said Akers, who also suggests bringing sunscreen because temperatures will reach 64 degrees and bring bug spray just in case. Walking sticks, canes or poles are also a plus for the hike, he said.
“We will be out in the forest for quite some time,” said Akers.
Akers wanted to let people know that the shuttle will be available to take people back to their cars if they cannot or do not want to hike the entire trail.
“There are inland roads where they can be picked up by the shuttle and driven back to their vehicle,” he said.
Akers said he could not have planned the hike without Mills’ and his brother Donny’s help. Donny will be helping out by driving the shuttle on Saturday.
Akers said Saturday’s weather looks like it will be great for a hike, and he hopes people will come out.
