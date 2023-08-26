The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation has announced a new series of classes aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners.
The series will consist of three classes to help small business owners with the skills and insights to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.
The classes are “So You’d Like to Start a Business, Now What?,” “Business Blueprint: Mastering Business Plans,” and “Profit Projections: Mastering Financial Forecasts.” They will be held at the Kentucky Innovation Station located at 38 W. Arch St. in Madisonville.
EDC Vice President Ruthann Padgett said these classes reflect their commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Hopkins County.
“We believe that equipping business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the right knowledge and financial acumen is key to driving economic growth and building a prosperous community,” she said.
The first class, “So You’d Like to Start a Business, Now What?,” will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21. The class is designed to help navigate business ideas. Attendees will learn the importance of business planning and the legalities of writing a business plan and get their EIN.
The second class, “Business Blueprint: Mastering Business Plan,” will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 with guest speaker Professor Chris Wooldridge of Murray State University. He will guide participants through the entire process of crafting a successful business plan. Seasonal business owners can revamp their plans while others learn the essential components.
The last class, “Profit Projections: Mastering Financial Forecasts,” will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8, with Wooldridge as the guest speaker again. This class will help entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to create accurate profit projections and margins for their ventures.
Padgett said these classes were created with a focus on providing invaluable knowledge and practical tools. The classes are tailored to cater to both experienced business owners looking to refine their strategies and aspiring entrepreneurs wanting to start a business.
Registration for the classes is open. Anyone interested can secure their spots by visiting https://www.kentuckyinnovationstation.com/calendar.html.
