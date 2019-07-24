FRANKFORT -- A group of Kentucky lawmakers, public health officials and advocates will seek to tax electronic cigarettes at the same rate as regular cigarettes, in an effort to fight their wildly popular appeal among youths.
"Adding an excise tax onto the price of e-cigarettes in Kentucky will serve the dual purpose of reducing vaping among teens and pregnant mothers, while also raising badly needed revenue for the state," said Rep. Jerry Miller, a Louisville Republican who will sponsor the bill in 2020.
Miller and other key Republican legislators held a news conference Tuesday to announce their support for the plan.
A recent public health report showed e-cigarette use, or vaping, has nearly doubled among Kentucky's middle- and high-school students.
Currently, e-cigarettes are the only tobacco product not subject to a state excise tax in Kentucky. The bill also will raise the excise tax on tobacco products such as snuff and chewing tobacco to equal the tax on cigarettes.
Health advocates say e-cigarettes, consisting of a liquid cartridge heated to produce vapor, deliver large doses of highly addictive nicotine and are marketed in flavors that appeal to youths, such as fruit and cotton candy.
If enacted, the bill would take effect July 31, 2020, and would raise about $35 million a year in new revenue, supporters said Tuesday.
Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill and chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee, said she will co-sponsor the bill. And Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Louisville Republican and Senate majority caucus chair, said she will introduce a companion bill in the Senate.
"This is very simply a parity issue that aims to decrease e-cigarette use and increase health outcomes in the commonwealth," Adams said.
The bill would add an excise tax on the sale of e-cigarettes sold in Kentucky of 27.5% of the wholesale price, which is equivalent to the current $1.10-per-pack tax on cigarettes, supporters said.
E-cigarettes somehow were exempted at the last minute from a bill in 2018 that raised Kentucky's cigarette tax from 60 cents to $1.10 a pack.
Tobacco giant Altria outspent all other lobbyists in the 2018 legislative session, spending about $380,000 to lobby lawmakers. Altria, of Richmond, Virginia, is the parent company of Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless, John Middleton (cigars and pipe tobacco), and owns about one-third of JUUL Labs, maker of the most popular e-cigarette.
A JUUL spokesman has told the Courier Journal the company opposes youth use of its products and works to discourage it.
Health advocates including the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky support the e-cigarette tax and have expressed alarm at the soaring popularity of vaping products among teens and adolescents.
Use of electronic cigarettes nearly doubled among Kentucky youths from 2016 to 2018, even as state and local officials escalated efforts to curb the practice among teens.
High school seniors reported the highest use of e-cigarettes, with nearly 27% reporting in 2018 that they had tried the product, according to a state public health survey of youth behaviors released by the state Substance Abuse Prevention Program in June.
Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky president, said the report found youth use of e-cigarettes is "worse than we even thought it was" and showed the need for stronger efforts to curb it, including an excise tax.
Chandler said his organization also is concerned about growing use of e-cigarettes among pregnant women and potential harm to the fetus.
Kentucky already has a high rate of smoking among pregnant women, and nicotine and flavorings in e-cigarettes are poisonous to developing babies' brains, as well as their lungs and other organs, the foundation said.
"Raising the price of tobacco products is a core policy for reducing tobacco use," Chandler said. "And youth and pregnant women are particularly susceptible to price increases, so the bill will benefit their health the most."
The proposal is the latest effort among lawmakers and others to address the issue.
The legislature this year passed a bill, sponsored by Moser, to ban the use of tobacco products at all Kentucky public schools.
In April, Jefferson County Public Schools announced a campaign to fight vaping on school campuses that some students call "JUULing in school," a practice administrators say is common, although JCPS already bans tobacco products.
Also, Chandler's group has announced a campaign to alert youths to the hazards of e-cigarettes, warning they contain nicotine and can impair brain development. The campaign will include posts on social media and videos aimed at kids.
In May, Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican majority leader, filed a bill to raise the age to 21 nationwide to purchase tobacco products, a bill he said would make it harder for younger teens to obtain e-cigarettes from older friends who can buy them at 18. The bipartisan measure is co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat.
Public health advocates have been skeptical of such "Tobacco 21" bills, saying they attract support of the tobacco industry in hopes of avoiding stiffer regulations and sometimes serve to limit tougher, local laws.
Man arrested after disturbance, accused of attempting to kill mother
By Bowling Green Daily News
A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday evening after his mother reported that he attempted to kill her.
Matthew Ryan Harr, 33, was charged with attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense), third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to an arrest citation, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:30 p.m. to a Lamplighter Drive residence regarding a disturbance.
Deputies saw Harr standing over his mother, who was under some bushes next to a garage.
After Harr was detained, his mother said Harr assaulted her and attempted to run her over with his vehicle, telling deputies that she had to roll beneath the bushes to avoid his vehicle.
Harr's vehicle struck his mother's vehicle, which was parked in the garage.
Harr's mother reported that he had threatened to kill her multiple times during the incident and said Harr had been drinking before the incident, according to the arrest citation.
A witness reported seeing Harr beat his mother in the driveway and drive his vehicle until it struck one car parked inside the garage, the citation said.
With enrollment at record high, UK students forced to live in makeshift rooms
By Emily Laytham
Lexington Herald-Leader
A study area within University of Kentucky's Lewis Hall was converted into a room for four students as the demand for housing exceeded the university's availability.
The University of Kentucky has overbooked its student dorms by the hundreds, leaving many incoming freshmen and resident advisers stressed ahead of the new semester.
To help accommodate a record-high freshman enrollment of 5,450, which is 239 more than the previous record set in 2015, UK is converting multipurpose rooms in residence halls into overflow housing and assigning roommates to resident advisers who normally have a private room. Rooms are being converted in Blazer Hall, Chellgren Hall, Haggin Hall, Holmes Hall, Jewell Hall, Lewis Hall, Woodland Glen II, Woodland Glen III, Woodland Glen IV and Woodland Glen V.
The solution is ongoing, according to UK spokesman Jay Blanton.
"Our residence life and housing staff are developing solutions in partnership with our resident advisers," Blanton said. "We will communicate a more specific plan this week and will be communicating directly with students and parents."
According to Sarah Geegan, a spokeswoman with UK's Department of University Relations, all students will be assigned a room for the upcoming school year. Geegan said some students have been placed in converted RA or multipurpose rooms, which are outfitted with similar amenities to regular dorm rooms.
UK housing officials posted a gallery of photos displaying the layout of a few such converted rooms. The rooms include an "XL-twin mattress and frame, dresser, desk, desk chair and area for hanging clothing," as well as an attached bathroom.
All affected students have been contacted through their UKY email address and will be billed a reduced housing rate of $3,750 per semester, or $798 less than the regular rate. According to the UK housing website, affected students will also be provided an extra $200 in flex dollars, which can be used at several dining services and convenience stores on campus.
Reports of the mass overbooking circulated on student email servers last week and an online petition was created by "a concerned RA." The petition, which had 1,500 signatures as of Monday afternoon, suggests alternative solutions to the problem, including off-campus housing assignments for all overflow students.
The petition criticized the decision to re-purpose RA and study rooms, claiming that RA responsibilities would substantially increase as a result.
Blanton said UK housing officials are in conversation with RAs this week about "additional benefits" that may be provided. He added that the resignation period for RAs has been extended so that concerned students can resign their position and remain in good standing with the university if they want.
In the meantime, UK housing applications remain open, although applicants are warned that capacity has been met. Those who choose to apply may be added to a waiting list or placed in overflow housing.
