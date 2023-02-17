Bitter sports rivalries can cause arguments and fights, even among the closest of friends or relatives, but at other times athletics also have a way of bringing people together. Thursday night in Dawson Springs may have been one of those times, when the Panthers came face-to-face with one of the state’s most sought after basketball players and the controversial head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Despite a lopsided loss for Dawson Springs, everyone who left the gym on Thursday night had a smile on their face. It was one of those moments that was bigger than the game itself.
While Big Blue Nation debates the pros and cons of UK skipper John Calipari and his future at Kentucky—many have been calling for the coach’s departure—one place in the bluegrass where “Coach Cal” will always be welcomed is in the community of Dawson Springs. That was exactly where he was on Thursday night when the Panthers hosted Lyon County.
Why Dawson Springs? Why now?
The simple answer is that Calipari was in Hopkins County to watch one of the most sought after 2024 recruits in the state, Lyon County’s Travis Perry. The junior still has one year of high school left, but he is already drawing looks from some of the NCAA’s biggest teams. In this year’s regular season he has averaged 31 points per game and didn’t disappoint Thursday night when he put up 61.
The fact that Cal would choose to come to Dawson Spring to watch Perry play shouldn’t come as any big surprise. Calipari has built a relationship with the people in the community since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Just a few weeks after the storm, Calipari visited Dawson along with Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and Wildcat basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens. That visit was to deliver $10,000 in shoes to tornado victims on behalf of Samaritan’s Feet International.
A few weeks later, while the gym at Dawson Springs High School was still being used to store supplies for those impact by the tornado, the Panthers and Lady Panthers found themselves sidelines. Not only had many of them lost homes, friends and loved ones, they had also lost basketball, thanks to an unexpected month-long gap in their schedule.
That’s when they got an unexpected invitation from Coach Cal.
“John Calipari invited us up to watch the men’s team practice,” said Lady Panthers head coach Amanda Scott. Both the boys and girls teams made the trip to Lexington. “That was a great experience for our kids. They deserved some time to enjoy themselves and be kids again.”
In April Coach Cal made a return visit to Dawson Springs, bringing along players Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, Daimion Collins, CJ Fredrick, Brennan Canada, and Kareem Watkins. This time they visited with students from Dawson Springs schools.
While Thursday’s visit may have been about Travis Perry, John Calipari could have gone anywhere to watch him on the court, including any of the Lyons’ post season games. Instead he chose to come back to Dawson Springs.
“Coach Cal coming to Dawson is always a pick me up for the community,” said Panther head coach Mickey Blue. “Coach Cal for our team and community...we appreciate the man just as much, if not more, than him as a coach. We love coach Cal here. He gets it. He is better human than he is a coach and in my eyes he is still one of the best in the game.”
While it seems much of Big Blue Nation has something to say about the UK coach, in Dawson Springs it was all positive. Coach Cal paused for photos with every fan who approached him, always ready with a smile and a kind word. He even spent time with the family of former Panther Logan McKnight, a young man who lost in life in a car accident in late 2021.
On court Perry put on the show that John Calipari came to watch, proving why he has drawn the attention of college basketball’s top recruiters. The junior led Lyon County to a 114-56 win over Dawson Springs, scoring more than half (61) of those points on his own and setting a new Lyon County school record.
While in most gyms, on most nights, any team on the losing end of such a deficit would have been livid that the opposition’s star player was still in the game, in Dawson Springs on Thursday, everyone who happy to be a part of that moment.
“I want to go on record by saying this, in no way did Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry run the score up on us tonight” said Blue. “I personally ask Coach Perry not to take his son out of the game. I wanted my young team to learn from Travis and the rest of the Lyons that there is more to the game then just shooting threes.”
Coach Blue even stopped the game and announced the record breaking basket to the crowd. The Dawson Springs faithful cheered the Lyon County standout as if he was one of their own.
High school teams begin their post season next week with their district tournaments, while the Wildcats are desperately trying to do everything they can to secure a NCAA tournament invitation.
But for one moment on Thursday night, all of that was forgotten.
