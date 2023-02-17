Bitter sports rivalries can cause arguments and fights, even among the closest of friends or relatives, but at other times athletics also have a way of bringing people together. Thursday night in Dawson Springs may have been one of those times, when the Panthers came face-to-face with one of the state’s most sought after basketball players and the controversial head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite a lopsided loss for Dawson Springs, everyone who left the gym on Thursday night had a smile on their face. It was one of those moments that was bigger than the game itself.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.