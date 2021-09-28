On Monday, members of the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office showed their collective support for County Clerk Keenan Cloern as she continues her recovery from COVID-19.
Staff posted a photo on the office’s Facebook page wearing t-shirts that said “pray” on it and text that said “Pray on it, pray over it, pray through it. The Hopkins County Clerk’s Office is continuing to pray for all those in the community battling COVID.”
Cloern has been fighting COVID-19 symptoms for the majority of September, but was able to return home recently to continue her recovery.
“I’m feeling stronger every day,” she said Monday. “I’m so grateful for my wonderful team of deputies who have gone above and beyond to not only make sure the office is well taken care of but to make sure that I’m well taken care of, too.”
Cloern described her experience with the virus in posts on her Facebook page.
On Sept. 10, she said that COVID had been “brutal” and to “please consider your vaccination.”
“After a short three days, I thought I had it beat, but I was wrong. A higher, more intense fever set in,” she wrote. “I honestly can say that I’ve never been this sick.”
On Sept. 12, she posted from her room at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville saying her symptoms were worse, and saying “I wish I had gotten my vaccine.”
On Sept. 14, she said she was “humbled” by the outpouring of “love, support and willingness to get vaccine appointments.”
“I am pleading for you not to make the same mistake that I did, although I had a very valid medical reason, it was not worth it looking back,” she said.
On Sept. 17, Cloern was moved into Deaconess ICU in Newburgh and to a regular room on Sept. 18 before returning home on Sept. 21.
“The office is praying regularly for everyone dealing with Covid; the fight is not over yet,” Cloern said. “I would urge anyone with vaccination questions to please contact their primary care physician.”
Cloern is not the first elected county official to publicly detail their COVID experience.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 14 and was a vaccinated breakthrough case, according to a post on his Facebook page. He has since recovered and returned to work.
“Please don’t use this as a reason to not get vaccinated or an example to others as why they shouldn’t,” Sanderson wrote in his first update in August. “I still believe in the vaccine and believe my symptoms will likely be less severe because I am vaccinated.”
