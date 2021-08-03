As a way to give students a confidence boost and help with school supplies, Southside Elementary School hosted the “Taking Care of Tomcats Head to Toe” event Monday morning.
Parents and students showed up to the school to receive school supplies, a backpack, and their choice of clothing.
Sandy Hunter, a Southside Family Resource coordinator, said the school has always given away school supplies, but this is the first time the school has done something this big.
“We feel like this makes these children feel more confident about school, to be able to come back with new clothing, a backpack and school supplies ready to go,” she said.
Tables were laid out in the gym covered with backpacks, school supplies, clothing, hygiene products and shoes for the children to choose from. in all, students could pick five pairs of underwear and socks, and five total outfits.
“We are trying to have them set up for a whole week of clothing,” said Hunter. “We are hoping this will help get our students on track for this year.”
Several parents who accompanied their children said the idea was an amazing one, and complemented the school on the selection available.
Michaela Wells, who brought her two children, said the school had some good stuff to chose from when it came to clothing.
“I think it is pretty neat they are doing something like for the kids,” she said.
Hunter said as parents signed in, they could also check any services the Family Resource Center offered that they might need throughout the school year for later assistance, if needed.
“It is a good way for me to find that out today,” said Hunter.
When the idea was first introduced in July by the Southside Principal Erika Stark and the Parent-Teacher Association President Amy Blades, calls were made to local churches for possible donations.
“We have had a very good outpouring of churches helping out,” said Hunter.
One church bought $500 worth of underwear and socks, another donated 100 backpacks, and another donated over 50 backpacks. She said she had many school supplies leftover from last year, so she used those, and other churches donated school supplies as well.
“The community has really stepped up and helped us with this,” said Hunter.
The school knows not everyone needs the help, but a lot do and the school didn’t want to single anyone out, so the event was open to everyone, she said. The event was to help boost students’ confidence before the school year started and to show how much the staff cares about them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.