Until Aug. 31, the United Way of the Coalfield will accept monetary donations to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors.
UWC Office Manager Dee Padgett said all the money donated to help flood survivors will be sent to United Way of Kentucky for disbursement.
“The United Way of Kentucky is giving Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties quite a large amount of money for our tornado survivors, and we felt it was only appropriate since we have received that, that we give back,” she said. “We are giving our people the opportunity to do that.”
Padgett said right now they are only accepting monetary donations, not items, though that may change down the road. Donors will receive an acknowledgment upon request. She said one of the themes for this year’s campaign is to Live United.
“We are all united, and we want to show that,” said Padgett.
Mail donations to The United Way of the Coalfield at PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY, or drop them off at the office at 1 S. Main Street, Suite 202, Madisonville. Donations can also be mailed directly to United Way of Kentucky at PO Box 3652, Lousiville, KY 40204-0653.
When donation, indicate that it is for the “survivors of eastern Kentucky flood.”
For any questions, call United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.