TODAY
• Pride Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 7:15 a.m. on today at the school.
• Hanson Elementary School Site-Based Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. today at the school.
• An open house for Tops KY186 will be held at First Church of God in Madisonville at 9:15 a.m. today. The church is at 617 S. Kentucky Ave., use back door.
• Prayer Shawl Dedication Service honoring our veterans will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Earlington First Christian Church, 215 E. Main Street. Our prayer shawls go to the Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Baptist Health Hospice and Door of Hope. Everyone is welcome.
• The Historical Society of Hopkins County will hold its monthly meeting at the Hopkins County Government Center, 56 N. Main St., Madisonville at 6:30 p.m. today. The society will conduct its annual business meeting and hear from Daniel Munchbach of the U.S. Census Bureau, who will discuss the history of the U.S. Census and preparation for 2020.
