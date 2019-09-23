Police said a man in charged with a Montgomery County homicide while using a hatchet. The alleged killer then hid the body in a freezer. Eventually, the freezer was taken to Menifee County and dumped over a hill.
Four other people are charged in the matter with helping Richard McGaha, 41, hide the body, WKYT reports on its website.
The station identified the victim as Lenville Smith who reportedly died in a residence.
Arrest citations said the four were Mattie, Mahon, 38; Sonya Palmer, 46; Phillip Tuttle, 46; and Stanley Sargent, 39.
The two men are charged with loading the freezer onto a vehicle and taking it to Menifee County for dispoal.
McGaha is charged with murder and four others re charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, WKYT reports.
