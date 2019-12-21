Seeking stocking stuffer?

Are you looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer full of local historical significance and a little childlike wonder?
The Historical Society of Hopkins County may have what you are looking for. The "Coloring History" color book has pages are chock full of significant historical structures, local founders and transportation from around the county.
The book was created for people of all ages, said one of the book's creators, historical society member Debby Allen.
"It's for all ages; it isn't just for children. Coloring is for grown-ups too," she said. "We wanted to represent all the communities in the county."
The book is locally crafted. Allen said there is a mixture of styles throughout the book's pages -- from hand-drawn lines to digitally rendered pages.
"Here at Christmas, people are coming in from out of town, and we wanted everyone to know about the book, so they could have it as a stocking-stuffer or coffee-table talk about for their company coming into town," said Allen. "This book is a creative endeavor for our community, and I think creativity is important."
"Coloring History" is available for purchase at the Hopkins County Historical Society at 107 Union St. in Madisonville. There is a $1 charge for the book to help offset printing costs, she said. Winter hours for the society are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-821-3986.
