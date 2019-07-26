On the fairgrounds, therein amongst the food trucks with fried and greasy treats, lies a humble shack with a simmering cast-iron pot, serving up delicacies typically only seen deep in the Louisiana bayous.
Chicken and sausage steeped in a seasoned broth. Sauced rice mixed with tender meats. The aroma wafts through the sticky July air to other vendors alike as they each leave their post to investigate the Cajun Cook Shack.
"Man, what are you cooking?" one vendor asks Terry Ronquillo. "It smells amazing."
The Cajun Cook Shack, operated by Ronquillo, is serving genuine jambalaya and gumbo at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. Having traveled over 700 miles from his homeland, Ronquillo said he is excited to share a piece of his culture with Hopkins County.
"I love to see the joy in people's faces when they take a bite," he said. "You know, these are unique dishes. You don't find them here a lot."
Ronquillo has seen many imitations of the dishes, and he is quick to set the record straight on a misconception about Cajun food.
"When people hear 'highly seasoned food,' they immediately think that it is spicy. But that's not the case. When we say seasoned, we are talking about the onions, the garlic, the special seasons. We really don't make it real spicy. It just has a lot of flavor to it."
While many people assume that it is the spice that differentiates Cajun food from the rest, Ronquillo said that the difference is really, "All the love Cajuns put in their food. We cook with love and passion."
Ronquillo has been cooking since early childhood when his grandfather taught him the recipe of his state's signature foods, he said.
"I gotta give thanks and praise to my grandfather," he said. "You know, he took the time to teach me, and I took the time to learn."
According to Ronquillo, it takes around four hours to prepare these dishes.
Though he follows a recipe from his grandfather, there is no set parameter of how much seasoning is made in each pot.
Instead of following measurements like a standard recipe found in a cookbook, he said, "The Cajun Gods will tell you when it's enough."
As he serves each hearty bowl of soul, Ronquillo has only one thing to pass to attendees.
"C'est ce bon," he said, laughing. "It's so good."
