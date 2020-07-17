Dr. Deanna Ashby, superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, has vowed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that there will be an in-person graduation. In fact, she said, “There is nothing I want more.”
Despite announcing earlier this week the rescheduling of the graduation ceremonies for Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, she said she remains committed to a traditional commencement.
Earlier this summer, the former high school principal had even suggested setting dates for December ceremonies when college-bound members of the class of 2020 would be home for Christmas break.
But the longer the pandemic continues, the harder it will be to schedule a graduation, she noted.
Seeking guidance from other counties and from the Hopkins County Health Department, who is in charge of the local effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Ashby said the district will do what is safe for students and their families. The health department was not comfortable with the graduation to move forward as planned because of the recent uptick in cases in the county.
“I’m very, very sorry it happened this way,” Ashby said.
The health department issues guidance on the facts and data available at the time, and Ashby said she supports the health department and understands the frustration parents and students are experiencing.
“I still remain committed,” Ashby said. “... It’s not off the table for me.”
The school district has been gathering data on how to best move forward with planning for the 2020-21 school year. The first day for Hopkins County students is set for Aug. 26.
District faculty conducted phone surveys from July 8 through Wednesday and are following up with home visits of families that have not been reached yet. By Monday night’s regular school board meeting, which will be virtual, she said she should be able to give a report to the board on the percentage of those students who plan to return to in-person instruction and those students who will undergo remote learning.
“There’s nothing like in-person instruction,” she said. “It’s hard to have a substitute for that.”
Parents need to make a plan, Ashby said, just as they have to do for snow days, in the event that schools have to go to strictly remote learning.
An issue Ashby has noticed is the lack of childcare available — not only to the families of students, but the families of the employees. That will continue to be an issue as the district moves forward with planning.
During the pandemic, the district aims to keep the students safe and healthy first, then to help balance the workforce and economy as well as educating students, Ashby said.
In Dawson Springs, the Back to School Task Force — made up of a school board member, four parent representatives, four teachers, two classified staff members and those on the first leadership team — met on Thursday morning to go over the online survey results and back-to-school options for the district.
In its survey, the independent school system outlined three possible plans: all in-person instruction, all-remote instruction and a rotation of each.
Supt. Lenny Whalen said the group also talked about the potential of starting the school year on a nontraditional instruction plan. The school board in May approved an alternate calendar with a Sept. 1 start date for students and an Aug. 13 start date for staff.
Things have changed since the last survey, Whalen said. Hopkins County has seen an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, with many cases affecting the younger population.
In the initial survey results, he said between 25 to 35% of respondents favored their children doing work at home.
Remote learning for Dawson Springs students will incorporate Edgenuity for the middle and high schools and Study Island and iReady for elementary, Whalen said. Those programs are already in use by the students, but the new content will be more challenging.
The board of education meets at 6 p.m. Monday night and Whalen said he plans to approach the board about letting remote learners participate in fall sports.
The district will have a second round of surveying, this time calling households. Teachers will also be asked to give feedback.
Just as the face of the pandemic changed from the original survey date to now, Whalen said the school year’s instruction will likely change as well. Will it be five days of in-person instruction? Will it be a rotation? Will it be strictly NTI?
“We don’t know,” Whalen said. “We could, at the drop of a hat, have students be on remote learning from home.”
With the start of school nearly six weeks out, Whalen said, “We’ve got some time and potential for the landscape to change.”
Despite any upcoming changes, the district needs solid numbers to best be prepared in any event.
An issue many districts in the commonwealth face is the lack of access to computers and internet. According to the online survey results in Dawson Springs, 80% of the 279 respondents have access to a working computer and 87% have working Wi-Fi capabilities at their home.
“I was surprised by some of those numbers,” Whalen said. Some of the 279 respondents have multiple children in the district.
Access to a computer shouldn’t be a problem for Dawson Springs as the district has a 1:1 ratio of Chromebooks to students. Wi-Fi is a harder problem to solve, he added.
Whalen said another issue for the district is that many students have working parents who are unable to take off work or provide child care.
“We fully recognize the challenge kids not being here creates,” Whalen said.
He suggests that parents remain as flexible and cooperative as they can and continue to support the students and the schools. Whalen said, no matter what happens, the district plans to “offer solid, academic offerings.”
