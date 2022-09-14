Madisonville Noon Kiwanis is celebrating 100 years on Thursday, Sept. 22, and the last day to purchase tickets to the celebration will be Friday.
Kiwanis President Alice Chaney said it is an exciting time for Madisonville Noon Kiwanis to be celebrating a century of helping the community.
“As the oldest civic club in Hopkins County, its membership has represented the best in the qualities of leadership, ideals, and community service,” she said. “With the focus on serving children and youth, the club is looking ahead to another 100 years of strong community leadership.”
The celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Dinner is $12 per person. The deadline to reserve a space is Friday.
The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis chapter was chartered on January 30, 1922. It is a nonprofit service club whose goal is to provide resources and opportunities for children and youth of Hopkins County and the surrounding community.
It is a part of Kiwanis International, which has clubs in 80 countries and geographical areas throughout the world.
To make a reservation, visit the Kiwanis Eventbrite site at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/madisonville-noon-kiwanis-100th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-384163422137.
For more information, visit Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s website at madisonvillenoonkiwanis@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.