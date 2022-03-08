Madisonville City Council met before an unusually large crowd last night as residents and business owners looked to address members in regards to the first reading of an ordinance amendment that would change city code to allow construction of a new drive-thru business in the Central Business District (CBD) of town. It was reported that a new business is interested in moving to Madisonville, pending passage of this amendment.
Current city code does not allow restaurants in the CBD to utilize drive-thru windows, although there are currently multiple banking locations in the district that do. If passed, the amended ordinance would change that.
Debbie Todd, zoning administrator for the city of Madisonville, said that over the years many established businesses in the CBD inquired about putting in a drive-thru however, the ordinance did not allow it. The new Pizza Hut on South Main and Lake Street was at the very edge of the CBD but has since been rezoned so that they could have a drive-thru at that location.
After being introduced earlier this year, the amendment was sent to the Planning Commission, where it was unanimously recommended for approval before being sent back to the council.
Last night citizens were allowed to speak about the proposed amendment, which impact more than just the one new business looking to movew to town.
“I feel like a drive-thru would help our business,” said Michael Powers, owner of Golden Glaze Bakery and Deli on Franklin Street. “Especially since this, I don’t know what this pandemic thing is gonna do, but it could’ve been a help to help us operate better. It would be beneficial to us. It would help our customers, easier access to our services that we provide for the community. I would be in favor of that going through.”
Ken Gibson, speaking on behalf of his client Paxton Media Group, which owns The Messenger building at 221 South Main Street, said that since July 2020 they have tried to sell the building, but that has not been successful, until now.
“We’re looking at a lot that is a full acre and has access on Main Street and Broadway plus an ally behind Broadway,” he said. “My concern is that after all these years of developing, I have trouble understanding how the regulations restrict drive-thru organizations south of Broadway, cause as I recall there are several drive-thrus on that corner. There is one right across the street. From my perspective, I find it difficult to look at the rational, that put this restriction on the south side of Broadway to begin with. It just doesn’t make sense to not allow my client to sell this property for alternate use.”
Big City Market and Coffee Bar owner, Jenny Gibson, stated that she is not anti-business, anti-growth or anti-competition but she made it clear that she is not for this amendment. She said that she has worked many years to help the community and grow downtown, and that she wants her competitors to succeed.
Gibson, who also serves on the Historic District Commission, fears what the change would mean for the historic part of Madisonville.
“This impacts the entire historic district,” she said. “The historic district overlays the CBD. I find it concerning having served on that body for so long, and working so hard to revitalize downtown to create something so different than what existed in 2010. This issue was not brought before the Historic District.”
As this was just the first reading of this amendment, no formal action was taken last night. Council members will have two weeks to review the original ordinance and language, as well as the proposed changes before the second and final reading is held at the next council meeting.
That meeting will be March 21.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.