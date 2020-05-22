A death was confirmed Thursday from last week’s devastating house fire in north Madisonville.
A staff member with Harris Funeral Home said Goldie M. DeBoeuf, 87, lived in the home at 121 Holiday Place. She died Thursday, May 14, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and was buried Thursday in St. Francisville, Illinois.
DeBoeuf was flown to Nashville after the fire started before dawn Tuesday, May 12. A second unidentified woman was injured and treated at Baptist Health Madisonville. One of the two was pulled from the house by Madisonville Police officers.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said Thursday that it’s still not clear how the fire started. The Kentucky Fire Marshal’s office is involved in the investigation. The home is considered a total loss.
