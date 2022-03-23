The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Joseph R. Morrow, of Madisonville, was charged, March 16, for sexual abuse in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12 years old.
• Danielle R. Littlepage, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, March 17, for failure to appear in court and contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Kobe Ross, of Sturgis, was charged, March 18, for probation violation.
• Nathaniel P. Biswell, of Providence, was charged, March 20, for alcohol intoxication in a public place, assault in the fourth degree resulting in minor injury.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Richard W. Brinkley, was charged, March 21, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Candace G. Conrad, was charged, March 21, for failure to appear in court.
• Ariana D. Olkewicz, was charged, March 21, for contempt of court by witness, juror officer.
• Richard D. Vannoy, was charged, March 21, for trafficking methamphetamine in the first degree, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify ADRS change to dept of transportation.
• Rebecca Fay Holmes, was charged, March 21, for trafficking methamphetamine in the first degree and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia. Holmes was also charged for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Brian L. Wilson, was charged, March 21, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Matthew D. Cook, was charged, March 21, for possession of contaminated substances in the first degree, second offense. Cook was also charged for public intoxication excluding alcohol and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob McKinney, was charged, March 21, for failure to appear in court.
• Greg Ezell, was charged, March 21, for failure to appear in court.
• Christopher Kelley, was charged, March 17, as a fugitive from another state.
• Jeremy L. Blanford, was charged, March 21, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Mica S. Harris, was charged, March 17, for theft by unlawful taking and failure to appear in court.
