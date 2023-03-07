Between 25 and 30 locals residents began the Madisonville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy last night with a tour of the police department and central dispatch. The 10-week CPA is a public relations program hosted every spring as a way of introducing the general public to police procedure and protocol.

“This is just a way for us to educate the community on the things we do and why,” said Police Chief Steve Bryan. “A lot of the time people will have an experience or see something on TV and don’t understand why we do the things we do. This is our chance to tell them why.”

