Between 25 and 30 locals residents began the Madisonville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy last night with a tour of the police department and central dispatch. The 10-week CPA is a public relations program hosted every spring as a way of introducing the general public to police procedure and protocol.
“This is just a way for us to educate the community on the things we do and why,” said Police Chief Steve Bryan. “A lot of the time people will have an experience or see something on TV and don’t understand why we do the things we do. This is our chance to tell them why.”
On Tuesday night participants had a chance to tour the police department and dispatch center, while getting a brief education on the history of policing. That night served as an introduction to the police department before getting into the more in-depth subjects.
Over the next two weeks participants will get an introduction to Patrol Operations and then learn how Traffic Stops work.
“Traffic stop night is always interesting,” said Bryan. “There is a lot that police deal with on traffic stops. Every stop is different.
Participants will learn how officers approach cars during a stop, unaware if they are about to encounter a mother with her kids in the backseat, a fugitive with outstanding warrants or a drug dealer with a firearm.
One of the classes Chief Bryan feels is most important is the night where instructors tackle Vice/Narcotics. In that class students will learn about current drug trends in our community and what local law enforcement is doing to combat the growing issue. That same night participants will get to meet two MPD officers that not everyone in the community is familiar with.
“We have two officers we work with that don’t get paycheck, but they absolutely love their jobs,” said Bryan. “That is our two K-9 officers.”
Students will also learn about the firearms and equipment used by law enforcement, and will even get a chance to try some of them out on the firing range, if they choose.
Not everything in the class will be fun. Students will get in in-depth look at one of the more controversial topics in modern law enforcement when they discuss the rules and laws around the use of force by police officers.
“Use of force is a good class,” said Bryan. “Most of the time when you see police in the news, its something negative about use of force. We will talk about those cases and what the law says about use of force.”
At the end students will have a chance to put their new found knowledge to the test using the MPD’s simulator.
“CPA pretty much covers everything we do in law enforcement,” said Bryan. “I think it will be a very good class.”
In the end he hopes the participants can take away a better understand of how policing works and why.
