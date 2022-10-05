A report by the Food Research & Action Center found that more families with young children are taking part in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said they have seen a slight uptick in WIC users since COVID-19. The participation rate among WIC users has also been good.
“What that means is of the people on WIC those that are actually following through with their visits, getting their vouchers,” she said.
The FRAC report found that the program had 6.2 million participants across several states in February 2022, which is an increase of 1.2% from February 2020, the baseline month before COVID-19.
The report examined changes in WIC participation and food costs for benefit redemption over the first two years of the pandemic among WIC agencies located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Tribal organization WIC agencies and provided recommendations for strengthening the program.
Some of the key findings were that the local economy benefited by $7 billion as a result of WIC food redemption over the first two years of COVID-19 and Kentucky was one of five states that had an increase in participation during COVID at 16.6%.
The change in participation varied between WIC agencies based on factors like the degree of uptake and implementation of pandemic-related WIC flexibility and WIC agency outreach and capacity.
Beach said the flexibility to WIC that was added during COVID-19 has made a huge difference in participation, especially being able to offer WIC online and by phone.
“That has been really popular,” she said. “All of our contact visits, which are the follow-up visits, we are doing them online and by phone. It has just made our participation rate with people sticking to their appointment schedule and staying on WIC is actually higher.”
Adding access to fresh fruits and vegetables and farmer’s markets has also been very popular, she said.
“Probably the fresh fruits and vegetables that were added in the grocery store have been way more popular than going to the farmers market here,” said Beach. “We do encourage our WIC participants to use the farme’s market if they haven’t used the coupons.”
Another major change has been an increase in the cash value benefits which went into effect on Oct. 1.
“This is based on the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine review and recommendations of the WIC food packages related to inflation,” said Beach.
The new monthly cash value benefit amounts are for a child going from $24 to $25, for pregnant and postpartum women from $43 to $44, for fully and partially breastfeeding women from $47 to $49, and for fully-breastfeeding women of multiples, more than one child, from $70.50 to $73.50.
According to the report, congressional action is needed to make permanent the improvements that have bolstered WIC services and improved access for families with young children during COVID-19.
The Healthy Meals, Healthy Kids Act offers a chance to broaden access to and strengthen WIC by maximizing remote access to WIC through phone appointments and remote benefit issuance.
Luis Guardia, president of FRAC, said that despite modest growth in participation, too few eligible individuals are receiving WIC benefits.
“More needs to be done to enhance participation to address the alarming spikes in hunger caused by the pandemic,” he said. “A complete range of crucial improvements is required to modernize and strengthen WIC to ensure families eligible for the program get the nutrition they need for their health and well-being.”
Beach encourages everyone who needs assistance to look into the WIC program. She said it is not just for those who are not working. It also helps working families.
“If you are a working family and need extra assistance with nutritious food for a pregnant woman or a child from birth to their fifth birthday, you need to look into it,” said Beach. “We take income and then we look at the number of people in the family. The income is more than many people expect.”
For more information on the WIC program in Hopkins County, visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/wic/ or call 270-821-5242.
