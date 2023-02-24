The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Nicholas E. Hildebrand, of St. Charles, was charged, February 21, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Nicholas E. Hildebrand, of St. Charles, was charged, February 21, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Kole Canler Pennington, of Madisonville, was charged, February 21, 2023, for failure to illuminate headlights, possession of open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure to notify address change to transportation department.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Trevor E. Hook, was charged, February 21, 2023, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and serving parole on violation warrant.
Daniel Riggle, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Tristin Revelle, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Brandy Nichole Sheron, was charged, February 22, 2023, for no brake lights, possession of synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia, improper registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance card, possession of marijuana and no registration plates.
Ashley N. Webster, was charged, February 22, 2023, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Ricardo M. Polk, was charged, February 22, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Brittany Farmer, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court, careless drivnig and no operator’s license.
Anthony Joseph Comrie, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Webster, was charged, February 22, 2023, for probation violation, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Julian Oglesby, was charged, February 22, 2023, for burglary in the first degree.
Westley Bosworth, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Brent A. Bennett, was charged, February 22, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.