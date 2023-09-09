The Kentucky Movers and Makers announced the September Maker Space Community Learning Series.
The series will provide educational sessions on equipment within the Makerspace, including hands-on art projects and other educational classes for makers and entrepreneurs.
Events and classes at Kentucky Movers and Makers are open to the public. Members receive exclusive discounts on scheduled programs. Registration is required for most events.
The upcoming classes include a weekly Fiber Gathering from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday nights. The class is free to attend, and registration is not required. This will be an “open” gathering, so participants are encouraged to bring whatever they are working on. This is not a “how to” class.
There will be a Wood Lathe for Beginners workshop on Sept. 12. This is a beginner’s skills class, so it will go over the safety and operation of the lathe, as well as sharpening the lathe chisels. The cost of registration is $30.
On Sept. 19, there will be an Introduction to Wood Species. The class will be led by Shawn Crick who will introduce different types of wood and what to do with them. This class is great as an introduction to learning woodworking or other equipment. The class is open to anyone 12 years old and up. There is also a $15 registration fee.
The makerspace will have a Laser Engraving class for beginners on Sept. 20. Participants can learn the basic functions of the laser, what types of materials can be used, and the types of items that can be engraved. Participants will also go through Lightburn Software for shapes, text, and formatting. They will also discuss and learn cuts and layers. The registration fee is $25.
On Sept. 26, there will be a Beginner Sewing class for anyone 12 years old and up. The class will learn how to thread a machine, forward and reverse stitch, and change the stitch type. After practicing, participants will make an envelope pillow using materials brought to class. The registration fee is $35.
