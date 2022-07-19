The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Matthew C. Stephens, of White Plains, was charged, July 14, 2022, for violation of KY domestic violence order.
Johnnie Dearing, of Dawson Springs, was charged, July 14, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
Benjamin Gunn, of Nortonville, was charged, July 15, 2022, for giving an officer false information, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gunn also charged for failure to appear in court for the third time.
Chad B. Habhab, of Hobart, IN, was charged, July 15, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance and possession of an open alcoholic container in the motor vehicle.
William R. Pauley, of Madisonville, was charged, July 16, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Raymond A. French, of White Plains, was charged, July 17, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines. Fnrech also charged for flagrant non-support.
Stacy Lee Evans, of Savannah, GA, was charged, July 17, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Steven G. Upchurch, of Madisonville, was charged, July 18, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and public intoxication under a controlled substance.
Erin Travis, was charged, July 18, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injuey and public intoxication.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mark A. Hood, was charged, July 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Michael Sanders, was charged, July 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court. Sanders also charged for operating on a suspended license, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no registration plates, failure to produce required insurance card and criminal possession of forged checks in the second degree.
Alan M. Mott, was charged, July 16, 2022, for public intoxication.
Eric C. France, was charged, July 16, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, terroristic threats in the third degree, resisting arrest, harboring a vicious animal and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Tyler D. Stafford, was charged, July 18, 2022, for failure to use turn signal, no operator’s license, possession of a handgun as a convicted felon and trafficking marijuana, first offense ( enhancement).
Tyrese L. Dorsey, was charged, July 18, 2022, for trafficking marijuana.
Richard Kent III, was charged, July 17, 2022, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Terry Lynn Reynolds, was charged, July 17, 2022, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
