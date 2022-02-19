United Way of the Coalfield has come a long way since its inception in 1972.
United Way Office Manager Dee Padgett said it was started as an organized way to vet nonprofits.
“I am proud that it is still a viable community resource,” she said.
United Way started in 1972 as United Fund with 12 partner agencies. The agencies included Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, Hopkins County 4H Council, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, the Dawson Springs Child Development Center, USO, the Pennyroyal Girl Scout Council, and the Benevolent Society.
Their campaign goal in 1972 was $95,851, and they ended up raising $84,853.28.
Now, 50 years later, United Way has expanded to include Muhlenberg County. They administer the Heidi Badgett Grant and the FEMA grant.
They also have 14 partner agencies with 15 programs. The agencies include Community Health Coalition, American Red Cross, CASA of Midwest KY, The Salvation Army, Hope2All, Hopkins County 4H, Impact Mentoring, PACS, Women’s Triangle House, and Feeding America.
This year their campaign goal is to reach 240,000, and as of the beginning of February, they have raised $147,600, which is 62% of their goal.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said every single agency was selected based on what they could do to change the community for the better.
“It is not about United Way it is about focusing our attention on the agencies that can make a difference,” he said.
They do not measure their success by how much money has been raised, but by how many people have been helped through their partner agencies.
He said Salvation Army has been a partner agency since United Way’s inception, and the number of people they have helped over the years and have not had to help again is amazing.
“If they helped 10 families get out of poverty that year, 10 years later, all of those families are not in poverty anymore,” he said. “Think of every difference as it accumulates over time.”
Padgett said their only goal is helping the community change, so any disaster relief money they get, there are no admin costs taken out.
“It is a way of helping the community, and that is what we are all about is making this place a better place,” she said.
Howerton said United Way would not still be around 50 years later if not for the hundreds of board members, local businesses, and residents who have supported them and kept United Way alive.
“I am just honored that every single one of them did,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who supported us for 50 years.”
United Way’s anniversary campaign is still underway. Anyone interested in donating can call 270-821-3170 or donate online at https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/. There is also a text to give program, where people can test UWC Give to 44321 to donate virtually.
