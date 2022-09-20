The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Elizabeth S. Howard, was charged, September 16, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Terry A. Hamilton, was charged, September 16, 2022, for theft by deception, including cold checks.
Isaac L. Davis, was charged, September 16, 2022, for one headlight, drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license.
Carla Z. Esquivel, was charged, September 17, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, resulting in a minor injury.
Micca M. Watts, was charged, September 17, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Canute Clive Stuart, was charged, September 18, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure of owner to maintain proper insurance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and careless driving.
Christopher Wayne Cullen, was charged, September 17, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and no tail lights.
Garret O. Brown, was charged, September 18, 2022, for assault in the second degree.
Greg A. Ezell, was charged, September 17, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Charles Dell Canter, was charged, September 17, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Todd E. Foe, was charged, September 18, 2022, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Brandon Michael Medcalf, was charged, September 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court, criminal simulation in the second degree, theft of motor vehicle registration plate.
Lonnell J. Holloway, was charged, September 18, 2022, for public intoxication excluding alcohol.
Daniel J. Hanns, was charged, September 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Jeramy W. Roebuck, of Madisonville, was charged, September 15, 2022, for operating on a suspended license and possession of marijuana.
Jamie M. Braden, of Nortonville, was charged, September 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.