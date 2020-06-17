Graduation dates for high school seniors have been set, a new variable calendar for the 2020-21 school year, and construction of a new Hansen Elementary School building were approved at the Hopkins County School Board of Education at Monday’s meeting. The second phase of returning to athletics at Hopkins County Schools was also approved.
Schools within Hopkins County School District will begin for students on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and end on Friday, May 21, 2021. Each school day will be prolonged by five minutes, and it will give students a total of 390 instructional minutes.
The 165-day calendar is intended to be an isolated calendar that deviates from the traditional schedule, according to Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby.
Professional learning days for teachers and faculty have been projected to be set on Aug. 11, 12, 13 and 17. Work days are also projected to begin on weekdays from Aug. 19-25. During these workdays, teachers will be additionally trained on “safety, cleaning, sanitation and teaching virtually in an age-appropriate manner,” Ashby said.
“This (calendar) is subject to change again, depending on what happens with COVID. We might have to come back to the Board and amend,” Ashby said.
Graduation dates for high school seniors who graduated in May 2020 were approved as the follows:
Hopkins County Schools Academy will be held Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the BSMS Auditorium
Hopkins County Central High School will be held on Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m.
According to Ashby, the school board is still looking to adhere to recommendations by health department officials about the format of the graduations. While the board is hoping for an in-person graduation, it is not guaranteed.
“If, by chance, we cannot have an in-person graduation, we will still celebrate on those days in some form,” Ashby said. “More information will be forthcoming.”
The design work for a new building for Hanson Elementary School was awarded to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $155,465.64. The building will be constructed behind the current Hansen Elementary School, which will remain in use for the 2020-2021 school year.
Two architects, Andrew Owens and Justin McElfresh, presented at the meeting about the design. Construction of the new building is projected to start in late August and be completed in a 15-month timeframe, according to McElfresh.
The second phase of the COVID-19 Return to Athletics/Activities Plan was also approved by the Board. Specific sports affected by these requirements are as followed: baseball, cross country, golf, softball, tennis, track and field, archery, swimming and diving, basketball, competitive cheer, dance, volleyball, football, soccer, band and vocational music.
Some guidelines of the second phase includes:
Facilities must be completely cleaned and sanitized prior to any use.
Groups of no more than 10 total people, including one coach or adviser, will be allowed in any localized area.
There must be a minimum of six feet distance between all individuals at all times
Facial covering shall be worn by all parties at all times.
Water, food and snacks will not be furnished by the school administration. Students are allowed to bring their own water bottle, but sharing is prohibited.
All activities in this phase are voluntary and students will suffer no repercussions for failure to attend, according to school board officials.
In other news, the board approved:
• invoice payment to Hamby Construction for $1,600 to demolish the old HCCTC building located on Grapevine Road.
• the Farm Bureau Ag Literacy Grant, 5th Grade “Full of Beans” Book Project, to be used to purchase STEM kits and hardback books.
• additional services from Ronald Johnson and Associates for surveying of the newly acquired site areas for the new Hanson Elementary School in the amount of $3,000.
• awarded the bid in the amount of $529,500 to Downey Professional Construction for contracting services on the Bus Driver Training Center and BSMS Fieldhouse project.
