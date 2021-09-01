Old Glory is proudly displayed across homes all over Hopkins County, and if Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan has his way, the American flag will become even more visible locally over the next several days.
Duncan said the project started in Christian County, and when the two Habitat affiliates combined last year, they continued the project and brought it to Hopkins County.
“We still do the American Flag Project in Hopkinsville, we have about 300 subscriptions, and we have almost 100 subscriptions in Madisonville already,” he said.
The combined efforts have raised about $20,000 a year, said Duncan. They are trying to grow the project in Hopkins County so it can match that of Hopkinsville.
The holidays that are a part of the project include Flag Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, September 11 and Veterans Day. Cost is $10 per holiday or $60 for a year subscription, he said.
“We come out and place an American flag in your yard for those holidays,” said Duncan. “We place them and pick them up.”
Volunteers will start putting flags out the week before a holiday and leave them out until the week after the holiday, he said. For the first three holidays of the year, since they are so close together, volunteers will set flags out before Flag Day and then pick them up after the Fourth of July.
“We will put them out for Labor Day and September 11, pick them back up, and put them back out again for Veterans Day in November,” said Duncan.
He said since the project is a fundraiser for Habitat, Independence Bank in Madisonville purchased the flags and has offered to put the flags in people’s yards, so the full $60 will go toward Habitat projects.
He said people can still sign up to participate in the project, and because there are only three more holidays left, the cost is $30 for the rest of the year.
“We will send out a notice early in the year for people to renew,” said Duncan.
To sign up to participate in the American Flag Project, visit https://donorbox.org/flag-program-2 or call 270-825-1539. He said residents can pay online or at the Habitat office, located at 43 South Daves Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.