Suspected 'porch pirate' snagged on Seminary Street

A Madisonville "porch pirate" may have been caught by a homeowner's video system and by returning to the scene of the crime.
Police arrested Michael M. Mross, 31, Saturday night in the 700 block of North Seminary Street. An arrest report said Mross matched a homeowner's video clip of someone taking a package from their front porch around noon.
Police say while they were at the home that night, "a white male matching the description of the male in the video" was spotted nearby. Mross reportedly admitted taking the package. Then he was taken to the ground when he allegedly tried to flee.
Mross is charged with theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. He was held Monday morning in the Hopkins County Jail on $250 cash bond, then was allowed to go free on his own recognizance. Mross will be arraigned Friday.
