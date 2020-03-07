The Messenger’s 2019 Person of the Year award recipient has spent most of her career serving Hopkins County.
Throughout her professional life, Leslie Curneal has been dedicated to her community.
“I am very surprised,” said Curneal. “I don’t feel like I deserve it because there are so many other people that do so much more than I do. I’m honored and thankful, and I love working to help make our community better. Whatever I can to do that, that’s what I want to focus on.”
During her 18-month tenure as the president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Curneal put things into motion she hopes will have a lasting impact.
“The strategic planning process that the Chamber is going through now is going to be very important for the future, and that is something I had started on, and I’m proud of that work,” she said. “Although I’m not involved in that work now, Libby Spencer (current chamber president) has taken the baton and is running with it. I would also say the retail committee that has been established, that work is new and they are making great connections. Those are two initiatives that we felt were real important to the future of the Chamber.”
Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation president Ray Hagerman said Curneal’s time at the Chamber made a difference.
“I worked with her on trying to help her and her executive committee work on retail recruitment,” Hagerman said. “She was very enthusiastic in her approach, and as a result, it laid some good groundwork for the future. She brought some good quality professional leadership to the Chamber while she was there. I always appreciated how inclusive she was with our organization and others.”
Not only has she served the community through the Chamber, but Curneal has also served through several local boards and the Madisonville Woman’s Club. Currently, she’s on the board at the Hopkins County Family YMCA.
Regardless of what group she’s working with, Curneal said she finds joy in helping families and their children.
“The YMCA provides so much more than just a place to be physically fit,” she said. “They provide a care center. They provide after school feeding programs. They’re helping build teamwork with their sports. It’s a joy to be able to serve with the community members on that board.
“Whatever they choose to do in life, we want them to be good citizens, and to stay here,” she said. “We want them to be able to love where they live and hope they will raise their family here and enjoy this place.”
In 2010, Curneal worked for the City of Madisonville in the mayor’s office on the census. While she was the Chamber president, Curneal served with the county’s Complete Count Committee in preparation for the 2020 census.
“We were trying to educate the community on the census,” she said. “It’s trying to connect people to the resources and encouraging our community leaders to push the importance of the census out to our citizens. Which is something I was really passionate about.”
The chair of the count committee, Kim Ezell, said Curneal is a wonderful person and is excellent to work with.
“Leslie supported the 2020 Census-Hopkins County Complete Count Committee in numerous ways, including setting up the Facebook page, helping at Friday Night Live Events and offering the Chamber of Commerce facilities for us to hold meetings,” Ezell said. “I greatly appreciated her expertise and service on the committee and enjoyed working with her. Congratulations to her on receiving this award.”
Since stepping down from the Chamber earlier this year, Curneal is now working as the Human Resources Coordinator for Ahlstrom-Munksjö in Madisonville. She has been married to her husband Scot for 30 years, and they have two grown sons.
“We’re empty-nesters right now, and we’re proud of our family, and we want to do all that we can to support them,” she said. “I’ve had great role models with my parents, and they do a lot for the community, and they taught me a strong work ethic, and I’m thankful for them.”
