For adults, applying for a job is a way to earn an income and provide for their families. For fifth graders at Southside Elementary School in Nortonville, applying for a job will help them gain leadership and life skills, said Guidance Counselor Toni Martin.
The Southside Student Workforce started in October, and each fifth-grade student had the opportunity to apply for a position. Jobs include office interns, family resource assistants, birthday singers, bunny care-takers and more.
“Students had to have teacher recommendations and be responsible kids,” said Martin about the application process. “We’re trying to raise up leaders across the board.”
Out of all of the students who applied for the coveted job of taking care of “Honey the Bunny,” two students were selected — Isaiah Cobb, 11, and Stella Ipox, 10.
Honey is a lionhead rabbit that was rescued from the Vanderburgh Humane Society in Evansville. During the school day, Honey is used as a therapy bunny.
“She works wonders for when we have little kids getting shots,” said the school’s Finance Secretary Amanda McLevain as she pointed toward the school’s nursing station. “When kids are new to the school, we’ll take her down to them, and she usually calms them down.”
Each day, Isaiah and Stella come to the front office to care for Honey. They clean the bunny’s pin, take out her trash, feed and water her and groom her.
Both students listed previous work experience during their interviews.
“I’ve done this before,” said Isaiah. “I raise bunnies.”
Stella said her favorite part of taking care of Honey was playing with her.
“I’ve really enjoyed the experience,” she said. “I’m glad I did.”
After applying, the students were interviewed by a panel, which Martin said was quite enjoyable.
“During the interview process, they had to say what would qualify them to work with the bunny, and Isaiah was charming,” she said. “The question was asked, how would you feel about combing Honey’s hair? He said, ‘I comb my hair every day, so that’d be okay.’ That sealed the deal.”
Taking care of the school’s pet bunny isn’t always easy, but Martin said that the two students are fantastic with their help.
“They’re fantastic and kind of quiet leaders,” she said. “They are taking this responsibility to heart. They do a great job with Honey, they protect her and clean up after her. They knew it would involve a litter box, and they were like, no, I’ll do that, too.”
When forming the student workforce program, Martin and the school’s family resource coordinator, Sandy Hunter, along with an assistant, brainstormed job ideas and how students could learn through each position.
“We want to raise leaders and give them opportunities to shine,” she said.
Though the student workforce program is new, Martin is seeing enriching outcomes.
“One kid, in particular, a boy, who’s very well behaved, but quiet. His job is to go in the pod and help prepare things for teachers. One day there was a sub in the pod,” said Martin. “She sought me out to say he had come into the room, shook her hand, looked her in the eye and said, ‘My name is Aiden, and I’m here to be a help, what can I do for you?’ I think that was in him the whole time, but he just hadn’t had the opportunity to be that kind of a leader.”
