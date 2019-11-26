Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.