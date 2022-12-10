The light displays are decked out and bringing the festive vibes to all those who walk and drive through the Madisonville City Park all season long. For those rainy and chilly nights, don’t worry, you can drive through and not even have to get out of your car if you don’t want to.
Everything is free, every night, now through the first weekend in January 2023.
