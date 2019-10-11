Kentucky's teachers union is calling for an investigation into a blast of political emails targeting rural educators, it announced Wednesday afternoon.
Scores of teachers in at least 11 school districts in Western Kentucky have received emails in their district-issued email accounts in the past two weeks criticizing Democratic governor candidate Andy Beshear, The Courier Journal reported Tuesday.
The Kentucky Education Association is now asking the Kentucky Board of Education to investigate the source of the emails.
"We have received hundreds of messages from educators across the Commonwealth voicing their outrage at receiving political email through the school district systems," Eddie Campbell, KEA president, said in a statement.
"If the Bevin campaign isn't using the state-funded system to promote his candidacy, someone is doing it on his behalf," Campbell said. "Either way, it's the use of a publicly-funded asset for electioneering. And that's just wrong."
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said in a email to state superintendents Wednesday evening that the department can't investigate people for emailing teachers, "who are public employees with publicly available email addresses."
"Yet the KEA must be aware that Kentucky citizens are legally permitted to email public employees, and neither the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) nor the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) have, nor should have, the legal authority to investigate those citizens," the email said.
The Courier Journal initially reported that eight districts' teachers had gotten the emails: Henderson, Ohio, Allen, Calloway, Paducah Independent, Livingston, Union and Crittenden.
Since then, educators in Logan and Marshall counties said they received the email, too. KEA said Letcher County employees also got it, bringing the number of affected districts to 11.
The email, a lengthy list of 19 points slamming Beshear and his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, was sent from a personal account belonging to an "Albert Wells." A message from The Courier Journal to the account sent Tuesday has not been answered.
Beshear, the attorney general, is backed by teachers in an education-centered race. Educators in the grassroots KY 120 United movement have been campaigning for the Democrat, canvassing and talking to neighbors.
Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign denied Tuesday any involvement in the email blasts.
Bevin told reporters Wednesday in Bowling Green that he hadn't heard about the emails but didn't see why anyone would be concerned about them.
"What concern would somebody have that somebody emailed someone else and asked them to vote for somebody?" Bevin said. "When did we get offended that people advocate for or against a candidate during an election season?"
Many school districts do not allow teachers to use work emails for outside purposes, including for political uses.
Teachers who have allegedly used work accounts inappropriately have been disciplined or threatened with punishment in the past, Campbell said. That includes when they're responding to emails outside of their school walls.
Last year, two teachers ran into issues when they responded to an email from Lewis in a way the commissioner found "offensive," Campbell said.
"He and the school superintendents that disciplined those two teachers should be just as outraged now," he said.
Davis Paine, Bevin's campaign manager, questioned how KEA interacts with its members, potentially running into the same issues they decry.
For instance, a KEA director sent an email titled "Governor's attack on public education" Monday to roughly 20 local union presidents, some of whom got the email on their district-issued addresses.
The short email, a copy of which was shared with The Courier Journal, includes an attachment of an article titled "Let's review governor's plan to undermine public education." It does not ask recipients to vote or take any action on the article other than "share as (they) see fit."
"The KEA has once again proven it is merely the mouthpiece of the Beshear campaign and their hypocrisy is mind-boggling," Paine said Wednesday. "Unlike their false accusations toward our campaign, there is clear evidence of KEA officials engaging in this tactic."
KEA spokesman David Patterson said the union email is "not akin" to the email blast the group is questioning. It doesn't directly support or oppose a candidate, but instead is issue-based and comes from a news outlet, he said.
"It is our hope that (Bevin's) administration and campaign work as tirelessly to find the person or organization responsible for the inflammatory electioneering email sent to Kentucky educators across the state," Patterson said.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association, a subset of KEA, allows union communications to go through district channels, per its contract with Jefferson County Public Schools. Material supporting or opposing political candidates is not allowed to go to district accounts.
KEA follows similar policies, JCTA President Brent McKim said. A recent union newsletter told members specifically they cannot mention specific candidates in messages to district emails.
The email blast has also drawn comparisons to the 2015 campaign when Bevin emailed all Jefferson County Public Schools employees' district accounts. A law professor said then the move was "close to the line" of illegality.
