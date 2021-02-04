At special called Hopkins County School Board meeting Tuesday night, a familiar topic dominated the conversation as options for a return to more in-person instruction was discussed.
Board members went back and forth for over an hour discussing ways to allow students back in school four days a week.
“I am leaning toward keeping things as they are with hybrid, but open to any possibility of allowing change to occur as long as we follow those two standards — face masks and social distance,” said board member J.W. Durst.
Board member Steven Faulk pointed out that March will mark a year that students have been out of the regular classroom.
“NTI is good, it is working, but it is not like being in school — especially for the elementary kids,” he said.
The board discussed how other counties were handling getting back in class and found there were many different approaches.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said some schools were returning to four days a week, some were still on hybrid and others were doing a variation of the two. She asked the board to keep in mind the school district is experiencing a high failure rate right now.
“What we are seeing is no matter how many home visits they make, no matter how many calls they make, there are some students who are not engaging,” said Ashby.
The board asked Hopkins County elementary school principals what their schools would look like if the board decided to have classes four days a week.
Similar concerns were voiced by many, including a fear of properly maintaining social distancing and staffing issues.
In the end, the board decided they needed more information before making a decision. Board Chair John Osborne recommended asking all of the principals in the district to determine what opening four days a week would look like while maintaining social distancing and mask-wearing.
“It may not be any better, but for the sake of argument, we have to come to a point and say this is what we are going to do,” he said.
The board will meet at a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to discuss their findings.
